Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Increases By 86.3%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 86.3% from the May 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of FUJHY stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $8.56. 22,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,875. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.59. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Subaru had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Subaru will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

