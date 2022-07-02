Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Drops By 57.3%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,036,000 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the May 31st total of 2,428,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 609.4 days.
SWDBF stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
