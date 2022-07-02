Short Interest in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Decreases By 32.7%

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:TMX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 469,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,434. Terminix Global has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 5.70%. Terminix Global’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Terminix Global will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth about $93,165,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 258.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,402,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,608,000 after buying an additional 1,732,896 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 292.4% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,937,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,421,000 after buying an additional 1,443,955 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 94.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,447,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,684,000 after buying an additional 1,189,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Terminix Global by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,941,000 after purchasing an additional 888,617 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

