Short Interest in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Decreases By 32.7%

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYSE:TMX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 469,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,434. Terminix Global has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.73.
Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 5.70%. Terminix Global’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Terminix Global will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Terminix Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.
