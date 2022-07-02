Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Drops By 38.4%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BDVSY stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. 14,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,188. The Bidvest Group has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It is involved in the online motor retailing and vehicle auctioneering activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement/change, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacturing, distribution, and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

