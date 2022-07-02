Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Drops By 38.4%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BDVSY stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. 14,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,188. The Bidvest Group has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92.
