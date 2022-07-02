Short Interest in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Rises By 85.3%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,700 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the May 31st total of 194,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 442,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

NYSE VNTR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.16. 119,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,280. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $230.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.93, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 285.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000.

Venator Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.