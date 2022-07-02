Short Interest in Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Drops By 66.7%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, June 5th.

Shares of WYGPY stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Worley has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

