SHPING (SHPING) Market Capitalization Reaches $17.75 Million

SHPING (SHPING) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $17.75 million and approximately $905,684.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SHPING Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,307,032 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

