Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the May 31st total of 330,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 819.5 days.

Shares of LWSCF stock remained flat at $$10.07 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $13.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LWSCF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

