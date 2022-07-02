Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Trading Up 5.1%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.40. Approximately 23,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 341,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWIR. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.93.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $866.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 522,804 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 36.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,770,000 after buying an additional 466,126 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,241,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,525,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

