Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE)

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

