Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $45.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,852.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 366,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,930,000 after purchasing an additional 91,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,961,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,882,000 after purchasing an additional 60,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 213,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 41,210 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

