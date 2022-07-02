SingularityNET Market Capitalization Tops $41.67 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $41.67 million and $3.16 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005193 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,247.36 or 0.99992558 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002651 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

AGIX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,165,866,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,999,931 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.