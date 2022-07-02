Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHI. StockNews.com started coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NYSE:SHI opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical ( NYSE:SHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

