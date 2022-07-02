Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $88.60

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.60 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 89.50 ($1.10), with a volume of 4305996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.80 ($1.13).
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 142 ($1.74) to GBX 150 ($1.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.
The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65.
About Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)
Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.
