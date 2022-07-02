SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Lowered to $32.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 97.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of SGH opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 237.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after buying an additional 34,834 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 108.9% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 1,423.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 496,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,215,000 after buying an additional 463,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

