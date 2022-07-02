SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.77 million. SMART Global also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.55-0.75 EPS.

SGH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SGH opened at $16.21 on Friday. SMART Global has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SMART Global by 162.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in SMART Global by 181.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 136.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SMART Global by 121.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SMART Global (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.