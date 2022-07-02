Snowball (SNOB) Trading 24.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $126,850.54 and $5,575.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00148645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00806326 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00084614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016298 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,694,816 coins and its circulating supply is 5,060,849 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

