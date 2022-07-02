SnowGem Price Hits $0.0441 on Major Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00073291 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

