Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Short Interest Down 39.1% in June

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 134,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,618 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 616,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV stock remained flat at $$9.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,460. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

