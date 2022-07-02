SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Short Interest Update

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 7.43% of SoFi Gig Economy ETF worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of GIGE traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. 1,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,835. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

