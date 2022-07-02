SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered SoFi Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of SOFI opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.84.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 229,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 53,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $298,753.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,567,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,904,088.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,574,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,141,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 95,456 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

