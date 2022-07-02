Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.23

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 85705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 target price on Sokoman Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61.

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, focuses on exploring mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects that include Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and East Alder located in Central Newfoundland Gold Belt; and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in north-central Newfoundland.

