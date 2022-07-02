SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells $573,002.00 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rachel Prishkolnik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Rachel Prishkolnik sold 61 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total value of $16,690.21.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $276.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.12. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,758,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $12,987,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

