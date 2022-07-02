Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE SON opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.82.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -502.55%.

SON has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.14.

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,123,000 after purchasing an additional 164,106 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

