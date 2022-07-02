Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

SOMC stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $100.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.

