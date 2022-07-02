S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in S&P Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $343.33 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

