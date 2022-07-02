SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 11,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 167,179 shares.The stock last traded at $43.86 and had previously closed at $44.39.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWO. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

