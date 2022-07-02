SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.05

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.05 and last traded at $48.65, with a volume of 55643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.97.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

