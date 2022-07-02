SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,911 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $9,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,511,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,590 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

Shares of KIE opened at $38.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $42.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.