SSE (LON:SSE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,200 ($26.99) target price on the stock.

SSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.54) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised SSE to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($22.44) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.54) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,843.43 ($22.62).

LON SSE opened at GBX 1,677.50 ($20.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 710.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 1,445.50 ($17.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.75). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,770.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,691.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a GBX 60.20 ($0.74) dividend. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.79%.

In other SSE news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 59,061 shares of SSE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.54), for a total value of £1,037,111.16 ($1,272,372.91). Also, insider Angela Strank bought 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($22.68) per share, for a total transaction of £8,930.67 ($10,956.53).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

