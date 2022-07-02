Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,614,000 after acquiring an additional 520,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,819,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,081,000 after acquiring an additional 476,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $120.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price target on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.54.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.