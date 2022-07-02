Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 20,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 36.4% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 31,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 24.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.92.

Teleflex stock opened at $255.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $244.81 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

