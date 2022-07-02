Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 239,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,404,000 after buying an additional 133,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 4,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

LOW stock opened at $177.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

