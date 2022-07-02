Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $3.79 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $172.36 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

