Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $5.60 Million Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,878 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRSH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,560,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,078 shares in the company, valued at $12,267.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,132. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

