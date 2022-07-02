Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 2,426.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,125 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up 1.0% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 87.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 56,043 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 35.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $110.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -0.67. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.34.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.42.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,860 shares of company stock worth $6,080,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

