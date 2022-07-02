Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE COF opened at $106.82 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.35.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.