Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 6,750 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 30,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 142,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 32.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 248.9% during the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 60,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 419,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 86,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $620,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,183,971 shares in the company, valued at $195,307,766.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $838,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,140,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,728,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $49.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.65 and a beta of 0.32. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $57.96.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

