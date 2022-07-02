Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes $9.63 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,270 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,000. HubSpot comprises 1.3% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,129.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,074 shares of company stock worth $5,315,182 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $313.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.49 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.94 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.40.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

