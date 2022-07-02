Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,273,000. DocuSign accounts for 1.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Citigroup decreased their price target on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $61.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.60. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -136.04 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

