StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Shares Down 2.7%

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%.

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

