Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stelco in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Stelco to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. Stelco has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $45.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.57.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

