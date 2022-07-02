Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Stella-Jones from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

SJ stock opened at C$32.50 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$30.54 and a 52-week high of C$46.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$568.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

About Stella-Jones (Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.