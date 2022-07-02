Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the May 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of STLXF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Stellar AfricaGold has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04.
Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile (Get Rating)
