StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) PT Lowered to $31.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $31.50 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.88.

STEP opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.74. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.75.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). StepStone Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in StepStone Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after buying an additional 32,725 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in StepStone Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in StepStone Group by 298.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 45,461 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in StepStone Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

