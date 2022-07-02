Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Shares of ADUS opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $108.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $226.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $596,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,920 shares of company stock worth $161,966. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

