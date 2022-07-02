Stifel Nicolaus Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $135.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $132.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KGI Securities cut NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.96.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

