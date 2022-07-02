Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $60.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on W. Piper Sandler cut Wayfair from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.16.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of NYSE W opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.90. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $317.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.51.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.44). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wayfair will post -11.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $303,112.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,316.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $79,022.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,567.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,897 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Wayfair by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.