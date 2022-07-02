Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Price Target to $8.00

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NYSE JMIA opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 1,227.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,210,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,069 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 455.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 504,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 409.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 457,945 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 593,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 448,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,922,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,117,000 after buying an additional 433,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

