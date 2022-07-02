Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 409,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,803 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $20,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,271.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51.

